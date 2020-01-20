Family of missing Louisville mother still holding out hope more than 5 months after her disappearance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been more than five months since 37-year-old Louisville mother Andrea Knabel was last in the Audubon Park area.
Her family held a prayer service and walk not only for Andrea and all families in crisis.
The Knabel family said the amount of support at St. Stephen Martyr Church was overwhelming.
“I don’t know that anyone has that strength built in, so you have to get it from somewhere,” her father, Michael Knabel said. “Other people, prayer and that’s what keeps us going.”
The family says the hope is all about keeping her in people’s hearts and minds while they continue extensive searches, working with private investigators and spreading her story across social media.
“So many people have reached out to us that are in the exact same situation as us and you have a connection with them now because we are suffering in the same way as they are,” her sister Erin Knabel said.
“You just start to worry more as time passes,” Erin said. “Try to hold onto as much hope as you can and make sure that everybody keeps her in their minds.” So they walked the same steps they say Andrea was last seen taking through the streets of Audobon Park.
“It’s not one of the things that wears off slowly,” Michael said. “It comes to you in different waves. Some are much bigger and more emotional than others You have emotions you didn’t know you had. It won’t stop until we have some kind of resolution.”
The walk was to show Andrea, wherever she is, the family is still with her. Her father and sister hope she hears them.
“We’ll do whatever it takes, whatever helps her come back, that’s what we’ll do,” Erin said. “There are no hard feelings at all, just love and acceptance.”
“If She can see this somehow, she can tell how many people love her, how much her family loves her, how much her friends want her back,” Michael said. “Andrea, if you are out there and you can see this, I think you know and I think you know it’s time to come home, please.”
The private investigator said tips are constantly coming in, but no credible tips yet. There is a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to Andrea and a $100 reward for a picture of her to show she’s still out there.
The family says if you see her, take a picture, call 911, then call their private investigator – Tracy Leonard at 502-618-9337.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.