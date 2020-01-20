Fire causes extensive damage to Mt. Airy home

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A fire cause extensive damage to a Mt. Airy home Sunday night, and one person had to be rescued from a second-floor window, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.
Fire companies were reportedly dispatched to the fire at 2424 Whitewood Lane at 3:29 p.m.
On their way, they learned a person was in the second floor of the home. But according to the department, before they arrived, the person had been rescued from a second-floor window by a neighbor using his ladder.
The person rescued suffered lacerations from breaking out of the window, the department says.
Firefighters reportedly brought the fire under control within 15 minutes of arriving.
Extensive damage estimated at $75,000 resulted in the house, the department says, with fire damage on the first floor and smoke damage throughout the rest of the home.
Two people are displaced.
The fire is reportedly under investigation by the CFD Fire Investigations Unit.
