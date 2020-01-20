Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 22 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, Doug McDermott scored 18 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter and the Indiana Pacers rallied late to beat the Denver Nuggets 115-107. Malcom Brogdon and T.J. Warren added 22 points each for the Pacers, who snapped a 10-game skid at the Pepsi Center. They overcame a 30-point performance from the Nuggets' Nikola Jokic to win their fifth straight overall. Jerami Grant and Will Barton added 16 points apiece for the Nuggets.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sonya Morris scored 22 points and Deja Church had a double-double and No. 14-ranked DePaul beat Butler 80-65. Kelly Campbell scored 15, Church and Lexi Held each scored 13 _ Church grabbed 12 rebounds _ and Chante Stonewall scored 10. DePaul led 36-30 at halftime then used the third quarter to break it open. Church and Morris each scored seven in a 25-point quarter as the Blue Demons made 9 of 20 shots including 4 of 10 from 3-point range. Kristen Spolyar led Butler with 25 points and 12 rebounds and Oumou Toure scored 17 with 12 rebounds.