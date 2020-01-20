Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand scored his second goal of the game with 26.5 seconds left to lift Columbus Blue Jackets over the New York Rangers 2-1 for their fifth straight win. Bjorkstrand was playing for the first time after 13 games with an oblique injury. He tied it 6:08 into the third period, then put the winner past goalie Igor Shesterkin for his 14th goal of the season. Columbus rookie Matiss Kivlenieks made his first NHL start and stopped 31 shots. The surging Blue Jackets are 15-2-4 since Dec. 9.
CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 21 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter, and the Chicago Bulls rallied from 15 points down in the final period for a 118-116 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Chicago, which trailed by as many as 19 points, held the Cavaliers to 14 points and forced 10 turnovers in the fourth. Lauri Markkanen had 17 points for the Bulls, who have won two of three. Collin Sexton had 26 points and Kevin Love added 25 as Cleveland dropped its fourth straight.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Trevon Scott had 16 points and 11 rebounds for his fifth double-double as Cincinnati surged to a 20-point lead and coasted to an 82-57 victory over East Carolina. Junior guard Keith Williams added eight points and a career-high 11 rebounds for Cincinnati. The Bearcats had a 46-34 edge in rebounds and blocked eight shots. East Carolina has lost two straight. Brandon Suggs scored 16 points for the Pirates, who struggled on offense for the second game in a row.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Elvis Merzlikins made a career-high 41 saves in his third shutout in his last four starts, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the New Jersey Devils 5-0 for their fourth straight win. Cam Atkinson had two goals and an assist, helping the Blue Jackets improve to 14-2-4 in their last 20 games. Alexander Wennberg, Jakob Lilja and Nick Foligno also scored. Devils goalie Cory Schneider started for the first time since Nov. 8 and was chased late in the second period. Schneider had 13 saves in 32:14 and Mackenzie Blackwood recorded 13 the rest of the way.