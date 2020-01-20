Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

HERBIE THE TREE
Clones help famous elm tree named Herbie live on, for now
YARMOUTH, Maine (AP) — A massive elm tree nicknamed Herbie is long gone, but he's going to live on, thanks to cloned trees. The Elm Research Institute in New Hampshire worked with Frank Knight, the tree warden in Yarmouth, Maine, to collect cuttings from what was once the tallest and oldest elm in New England. The tree survived 14 bouts of Dutch elm before being cut down in 2010, and Knight died two years later at 103. John Hansel is founder of the Elm Research Institute. He says that Herbie was a “survivor” and that he worked for years to create 1,500 mini-Herbies.
BODY FOUND-DUMPSTER
Police: Body investigating after body found in dumpster
KETTERING, Ohio (AP) — Police say a body has been found in a dumpster in Ohio and they have started a criminal investigation into the death. Kettering police say investigators are working to discover the circumstances surrounding the death of the person who was found in the large trash bin Saturday. Police in the Dayton suburb didn't immediately release details on the cause of death or the person's age or gender. They say officers responded to the scene shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday after someone reported finding the body. Investigators are looking to see if any surveillance video of the area is available.
SUV CRASHES INTO BUILDING
Police: SUV crashes into building; driver and passenger die
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say an SUV has crashed into a building in Ohio's capital city and the driver and his passenger have died. Columbus police say 51-year-old Jonathan Mitchell apparently lost control of the vehicle on an exit ramp of Interstate 671 and went off the road shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday. Police say the vehicle then hit a tree before crashing into a building near downtown. The police release says the Columbus man and his female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger wasn't immediately identified. Police said no other injuries were reported. There was major damage to the building.
MLK DAY-FREEDOM RIDER
Sixties' Freedom Rider to keynote MLK Day event
CINCINNATI (AP) — One of the “Freedom Riders” who challenged racial segregation in the 1960s will be the keynote speaker at a breakfast in Cincinnati honoring civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center says Betty Daniels Rosemond will speak Monday at the King Legacy Awards Breakfast recognizing participants in a youth leadership program. Rosemond was among bus riders, black and white, who braved possible violence to advocate for racial equality in the segregated South. The 45th annual MLK Coalition March in downtown Cincinnati after the breakfast will include an interfaith prayer service at Fountain Square.
PROTESTER PUNCHED-TRUMP RALLY
Man sentenced for punching Trump protester outside rally
CINCINNATI (AP) — A Kentucky man has been sentenced to 120 days in jail for punching a protester outside an August rally for President Donald Trump in Cincinnati. A jury earlier this month found 30-year-old Dallas Frazier, of Georgetown, guilty of misdemeanor assault for striking 61-year-old Michael Alter outside U.S. Bank Arena. A judge gave Frazier credit for six days in jail at sentencing Friday. Frazier was accused of jumping out of his vehicle near a group of protesters and repeatedly punching Alter, who suffered a torn artery in his eye that required surgery. Frazier must pay Alter $900 for his medical expenses.
KINGS ISLAND-SCHEDULE
Amusement park to open new roller coaster this spring
MASON, Ohio (AP) — Kings Island amusement park in Ohio has announced the opening date of its new steel roller coaster. The Orion will open to the public at the Mason park on the park's first day of its 2020 season on April 11. Kings Island officials have said it will be the tallest and fastest coaster at the park. The Orion is one of seven giga coasters in the world. Coasters in that category have a height or drop of 300 feet to 399 feet. The Orion will move at 91 miles per hour and have a 300-foot drop.
AP-OH-MISSING TEEN SEARCH
Scholarship fund planned for missing Ohio teen found dead
PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) — A business owner and a volunteer search organizer are creating a scholarship fund in the name of an Ohio teen who went missing for weeks and was found dead inside the chimney of an unoccupied home. The Port Clinton News-Herald reports Marc Wolfe, owner of a Port Clinton bait and tackle store, and search organizer Megan Lenthe plan to create a non-profit to oversee the scholarship fund in Harley Dilly's name. The 14-year-old boy was reported missing Dec. 20. His body was found Monday across the street from his family's Port Clinton home. His funeral is scheduled for Jan. 25.
AP-FBN-ODELL-BECKHAM-WARRANT
Warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. rescinded in butt-swat case
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Police Department says a misdemeanor simple battery warrant for Cleveland Browns wide receiver and former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr. has been rescinded. The warrant was issued Thursday. Video posted on social media appears to show Beckham swatting a security officer's buttocks during LSU's locker room victory celebration after Monday night's college national championship game in the Superdome. A police official on Saturday said that the security officer involved in the incident decided to drop the charge. Beckham has also come under scrutiny over his apparent cash payments to Tigers players on the field after the game.
SIGN STEALING-ROSE
Where does Astros cheating rank in scandals? Ask Pete Rose
LAS VEGAS (AP) — There's one former baseball player uniquely qualified to answer a question about cheating in baseball. That would be Pete Rose, baseball's all-time hit king who was banned indefinitely from baseball three decades ago for betting on games. Rose is 78 now, signing autographs for a living in Las Vegas, but he still has opinions on the game and the sign-stealing scandal with the Houston Astros. Rose tells The Associated Press cheating on the field is bad for the game, and the one thing he never did with his bets is change the outcome of a game.
WINTER WEATHER-OHIO
Ohio to be mostly spared from winter storm pounding US
CLEVELAND (AP) — Weather forecasts show that Ohio will be mostly spared from winter storms pounding other parts of the U.S. this weekend. There were high wind warnings throughout much of the state Saturday afternoon with gusts reaching 40 mph. Northern Ohio is expected to see a wintry mix Saturday with afternoon rains turning to snow and possibly icy rain. Snow squalls and highs in the 20s are expected across northern Ohio on Sunday. Central and southern Ohio will see highs in the mid 40s and low 50s Saturday with temperatures plummeting into the teens early Sunday as a cold front moves in.