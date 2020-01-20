$1M bond for woman charged in connection with deadly Avondale shooting

Cincinnati police say they arrested Shaneisha Heath Saturday morning. (Source: Hamilton County Jail)
January 20, 2020 at 1:01 PM EST - Updated January 20 at 1:03 PM

AVONDALE, Ohio (FOX19) - Bond has been set at $1 million for a woman charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Avondale, according to the Hamilton County Clerk of Court’s office.

Police say they arrested Shaneisha Heath Saturday morning.

28-year-old Karissa Caldwell was found shot on the third floor of a home in the 600 block of Rockdale Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

A coroner’s report shows that Caldwell was pronounced dead in the emergency room at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Caldwell’s family said she was fun-loving, vibrant, witty, and the life of the party.

Karissa Caldwell, 28, was shot and killed in Avondale.
Karissa Caldwell, 28, was shot and killed in Avondale. (Source: Provided by family)

Heath’s family says she’s not the type of person capable of doing what she’s accused of.

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call the homicide unit at 513-352-3542.

