Police say man tried hitting officer, K9 with wooden board filled with nails

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky man is facing several charges after being accused of assaulting a victim, and then attacking police when they arrived on the scene.
According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies were dispatched to Overlook Lane on Saturday, after a man reported being beaten and then shot with a pellet gun.
When they arrived, they found Michael Hubbard, 58, walking down the driveway. When they approached Hubbard, police say he became disorderly and began making hand gestures mimicking a firearm.
Hubbard is then accused of running behind a home grabbing a wooden board with nails in it and trying to hit an officer and a K-9 unit.
After refusing to comply with verbal commands, Hubbard was tased, but continued to fight with officers. He was eventually placed in handcuffs, but when officers put him in the patrol car, he began trying to kick out the windows of the car, police say.
Hubbard was taken to a nearby medical center, but police say he began assaulting hospital staff.
Hubbard is being held in the Clay County Detention Center. He’s facing charges of assault, resisting arrest, public intoxication, menacing, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief.
