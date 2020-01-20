Protests held in Port Clinton claiming police cover-up in death of Harley Dilly

By Chris Anderson | January 20, 2020 at 11:02 AM EST - Updated January 20 at 3:45 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Despite police ruling the death of Harley Dilly as accidental, protesters gathered in Port Clinton outside of the Dilly family home claiming a cover-up in the investigation.

The group alleged during Sunday’s protests that police are withholding details discovered during the investigation into Dilly’s death.

Police announced that the 14-year-old boy, who disappeared on Dec. 20, 2019, was found dead in the chimney of a vacant house last week.

The property is located across the street from his own home.

The county coroner ruled Dilly’s cause of death as “compressive asphyxia,” or an interference with the body’s respiratory system.

