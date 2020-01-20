Staying below normal the next few days

By Frank Marzullo | January 20, 2020 at 9:16 AM EST - Updated January 20 at 9:16 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Clouds continue to slowly break up but it will remain well below normal this afternoon with highs near 30 degrees. Do not be surprised to see a few lingering flurries this afternoon until skies start to clear out this evening.

Sunshine sticks around through mid-week with high temps by Wednesday back in the low 40’s.

Thursday will see a lot of clouds, but highs will climb into the upper 40′s.

Our next weather-maker arrives on Friday with the possibility of a light mix during the morning, and showers for the afternoon.

Temperatures will remain above normal through the weekend, with rain on Saturday.

