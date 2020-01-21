Alicia Keys, Nickelback and Hall & Oates concert tours to stop in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - There’s a little bit of everything of something for every one in three concert tours that are stopping in Cincinnati this spring and summer.
Alicia Keys will perform on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at PNC Pavilion.
Tickets for “Alicia - The World Tour” will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 27 at Ticketmaster.com and PNCPavilion.com.
American Express Card Members can buy tickets before the general public, beginning Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. until Sunday, Jan. 26, at 10 p.m.
Nickelback and Hall & Oates will perform at Riverbend Music Center.
The Nickelback tour stops there on Saturday, June 27.
The band will be joined by special guests Stone Temple Pilots and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23 at Ticketmaster.com and Riverbend.org.
Lawn tickets are $25 for a limited time, while supplies last.
Hall & Oates will be at Riverbend on Sunday, July 12.
Their special guests will be Squeeze and KT Tunstall.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24 at Ticketmaster.com and Riverbend. org
