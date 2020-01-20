Another cold day on tap, then we warm up by end of the week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Layer up as you head back to work and school on Tuesday morning as temperatures will be in the low to mid teens. We stay dry not only in the morning but Tuesday afternoon with highs near 32 degrees.
The cold air mass is moving slowly eastward and that means a very slow warming trend this week. The trend will accelerate late in the week as another storm system moves our way.
As the storm approaches high temperatures will rise to warmer than normal levels Wednesday through Saturday and be close to normal Sunday. So expect a return to the 40s.
Rain will arrive before dawn Friday and end as a rain/snow mix early Sunday.
