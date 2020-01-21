Blaze in Lower Price Hill turns fatal, fire department says

A fatal fire broke out in Price Hill Tuesday. (Source: WXIX)
January 21, 2020 at 4:04 PM EST - Updated January 21 at 4:07 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati firefighters are reportedly on the scene of a fatal 2-alarm fire in Lower Price Hill.

The blaze, according to the fire department, is located in a building in the 1400 block of Bowman Avenue near the corner of Bowman and Mistletoe Street.

As of noon Tuesday, firefighters had adopted a defensive posture at the fire, citing concerns about electrical wires at the scene.

The department confirmed the fire was fatal shortly before 4 p.m., but did not specify the number of fatalities.

Fire investigators are reportedly on the scene and conducting a preliminary investigation.

