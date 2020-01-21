Bomb threat prompted evacuation of Bethel-Tate High School

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - School officials evacuated Bethel-Tate High School Tuesday morning after a school resource officer was notified about a circulating social media post.
The post read, “I am at your school with a bomb.”
School officials evacuated the high school without incident and relocated the students to a nearby reunification area. Sheriff’s patrol units responded and secured school grounds.
Explosive detection K9 units from Mt. Orab Police Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene in an attempt to locate suspicious devices or materials, but none were found.
School officials returned the students to the building and classes resumed.
The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Unit remains on scene to follow up with school administration and students.
The investigation is ongoing.
Superintendent Melissa Kircher sent this letter to parents and guardians:
"We wanted to make sure all of our Bethel-Tate parents are aware of a safety issue that occurred at the high school today. We are grateful that all staff and students are safe.
This morning, our high school administrators became aware of a bomb threat posted on a student’s social media account directed at Bethel-Tate High School. Following our safety protocols, we immediately evacuated staff and students from the building. Our students were relocated to St. Mary’s, where they were kept safe and warm while law enforcement and three dogs trained in explosive detection swept the building. Two of the dogs came from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department and one of the dogs from the Mt. Orab Police Department.
Our students remained at St. Mary’s until approximately noon when officers determined that it was safe to return to the building. Students will be dismissed at the normal time.
We do not take any threat to the safety of our staff and students lightly. Know that we will prosecute the student who is responsible for this threat to the fullest extent of the law. We are grateful to the student and parent who brought this to our attention and want to reinforce this important message, “If you see something, say something.” We need to work together as a community to keep our children safe.
I also want to thank our Bethel-Tate Fire Department, the Bethel and Mt. Orab Police Departments, the Clermont and Hamilton County Sheriff Departments, and St. Mary’s Church for all their help today in keeping our staff and students safe. We appreciate your service."
