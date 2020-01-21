Cincinnati 4-legged hero who helped with over 500 searches has passed away

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A search dog trained to find lost pets and who went on over 500 searches in her career has passed away, according to her handler Jim Berns.
Samantha, or Sam, who was once a stray dog on the streets, was adopted from the SPCA in 2003. She was a Bluetick Hound and became a critical member of the Pet Search and Rescue team, Berns said.
She was called a real-life pet detective with her great ability to find missing cats and dogs.
In 2016, she was able to find 7-year-old deaf boxer Sampson who had been missing for nine days in rural southwest Ohio.
“Samantha was a natural search dog. She loved to go on searches. She was one in a million,” Berns said.
He said she passed away peacefully by his side.
“It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of our amazing Samantha. Last night Samantha went to doggie heaven where every day is sunny and warm with squirrels to chase and mailmen to bark at. Samantha has been on over 500 searches and had many walk up finds. She is dearly missed by Jim and Maryann and Alan and Kim who have given her loving care for the last year," Berns said.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.