Cincy looks to extend streak vs Temple

CLAMPING DOWN: The Bearcats have given up only 57 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 69.2 per game they gave up against non-conference opponents.QUALITY QUINTON: Rose has connected on 24.6 percent of the 65 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 17 over his last five games. He's also converted 80.2 percent of his foul shots this season.