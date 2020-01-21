A Clear and Cold Night

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The arctic air mass will bring another chilly evening and cold night with temperatures dropping into the low and mid 20s by late evening low temperatures overnight in the upper teens and low 20s once again.
A few clouds will arrive in the area tomorrow afternoon so after a clear and cold start, tomorrow afternoon looks partly cloudy. Clouds will thicken again Thursday and rain arrives late Thursday night and in some spots farther east Friday morning.
This system will bring occasional rain through the day Friday and into Saturday when it will be mixed with a few wet snow flakes. Drizzle and flurries are possible Saturday night into Sunday when the system finally moves east.
