Firefighters battling large house fire in Union, Ky.
Fire crews are on the scene of a blaze in a large home in Union, Ky. (Source: WXIX)
January 21, 2020 at 6:32 PM EST - Updated January 21 at 6:32 PM

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Union, Ky. firefighters are reportedly fighting a large residential house fire near Triple Crown Boulevard.

Fire Chief Michael Morgan tells FOX19 NOW it is unclear if someone is still inside the home.

Morgan says fire crews are waiting on a backhoe to move debris so they can continue to put out the blaze and search for anyone inside the home.

Multiple mutual aid agencies are reportedly at the scene to assist.

Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area to give the truck room to work.

