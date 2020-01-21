Florence Freedom to announce new name Tuesday night

FLORENCE (FOX19) - The new name of the Florence Freedom is expected to be announced to the public Tuesday.
The professional baseball team also will reveal its new logo and overall brand identity at a 5:30 p.m. news conference
It is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at Florence Government Center, 8100 Ewing Blvd.
The team’s CEO and general manager will be there, along with Florence Mayor Diane Whalen and other members of city council, according to a news release.
Florence Freedom is part of the Frontier League, an independent minor league not affiliated with Major League Baseball.
Team officials announced last year they were changing their name and wanted fans to pick it.
The top five names that the public voted on were:
- Y’alls
- Fossil Jockeys
- No Sox
- Go-Goettas
- Pop Flies
