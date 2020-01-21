Head-on crash closes WB I-74 near I-275

WHITEWATER TWP. (FOX19) - Westbound Interstate 74 is shut down just past the I-275 split in Whitewater Township due to a head-on, multi-vehicle crash, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
The crash and minor injuries were reported just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, they said.
Multiple ambulances were sent to the scene.
One person was trapped in a vehicle and extricated by rescue crews, dispatchers confirmed. That person was taken to an ambulance.
It’s unclear how long the highway will remain shut down.
Detour by taking eastbound I-275 to Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway to Colerain Avenue to return to I-74.
