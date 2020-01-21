Heartland BancCorp.: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

GAHANNA, Ohio (AP) _ Heartland BancCorp. (HLAN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $3.4 million.
The bank, based in Gahanna, Ohio, said it had earnings of $1.67 per share.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $15.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $12.6 million, topping Street forecasts.
For the year, the company reported profit of $13.2 million, or $6.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $48.2 million.
Heartland BancCorp. shares have fallen slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $95.10, a rise of 19% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HLAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HLAN