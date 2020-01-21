Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Shakira Austin scored 20 of her 22 points in the second half, Taylor Mikesell had 16 points and eight assists and No. 20 Maryland beat 17th-ranked Indiana 76-62. Kaila Charles and Stephanie Jones each added 12 points for Maryland. Charles had nine rebounds, Austin made 10 of 13 free throws and Mikesell hit four 3-pointers. The Terrapins have won all eight meetings in the series. Maryland started the game on an 8-0 run and its 18-3 spurt to close the second quarter made it 34-21. Grace Berger scored 21 points for Indiana.