Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the Browns' plans tells The Associated Press that they have interviewed Vikings assistant general manager George Paton for their GM vacancy. Paton has spent the past 13 seasons in Minnesota working with new Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team is not making its plans known. Paton is the third candidate to interview for Cleveland's job, and he's expected to meet with the Browns again this week. The team also met with Eagles vice president of football operations Andrew Berry and Patriots scouting director Monti Ossenfort.