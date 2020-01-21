Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Oscar Tshiebwe had 13 points and 11 rebounds, Derek Culver scored 13 points, No. 14 West Virginia jumped to a big early lead and coasted to a 97-59 victory over Texas. It was the fifth-worst loss in Texas history and the worst under coach Shaka Smart. Jermaine Haley added 12 points and Jordan McCabe scored 10 for the Mountaineers. West Virginia improved to 9-0 at home and bounced back from a lopsided loss at Kansas State that cost them a spot in the top 10 this week. Jase Febres led the Longhorns with 18 points and Matt Coleman scored 15.
CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the Browns' plans tells The Associated Press that they have interviewed Vikings assistant general manager George Paton for their GM vacancy. Paton has spent the past 13 seasons in Minnesota working with new Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team is not making its plans known. Paton is the third candidate to interview for Cleveland's job, and he's expected to meet with the Browns again this week. The team also met with Eagles vice president of football operations Andrew Berry and Patriots scouting director Monti Ossenfort.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Marcus Morris Sr. and Julius Randle each scored 19 points and the New York Knicks used a strong second half to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-86. New York trailed by one at halftime in a matchup between teams at the bottom of the standings but took over in the third quarter, outscoring Cleveland 30-14. The Cavaliers have lost 10 of 12 and five straight. Both teams are 12-32 and lead only Atlanta in the Eastern Conference. Tristan Thompson had career-high 22 rebounds for Cleveland.