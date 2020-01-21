Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

POLICE SHOOTING-MALL-ATLANTA
Rapper, law enforcement shed light on Atlanta mall shooting
ATLANTA (AP) — Statements from law enforcement and a Kentucky-based rapper are shedding light on a shooting that caused chaos outside an Atlanta mall last week. The man shot by police on Saturday after refusing to drop his gun may have been trying to stop a robbery. Law enforcement officials say that an officer responding to Lenox Square Mall found Christian Edlin and another person with “firearms pointed” at Antonio Williams. The officer shot Edlin, who was transported to a hospital in serious but stable condition. The manager for rapper 2KBABY said in a statement to WXIA-TV that Edlin was trying to stop someone who “snatched his chain.”
Troubled Kentucky jail improves under new leadership
CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (AP) — A troubled Kentucky jail has seen huge improvements since getting a new jailer a little more than a year ago. The Independent reports the Boyd County Detention Center is a better place since Jailer Bill Hensley took office in late 2018, when a state inspection report listed hundreds of deficiencies. Hensley said he has changed the culture to one of respect and professionalism. He installed new scanners to catch drugs. Deputies now undergo extensive training and they have better pay. A jail report in September 2019 listed only six items for remediation. Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney says the facility is totally different from leadership on down.
Kentucky Rep. Stan Lee withdraws from 2020 election
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Longtime state Rep. Stan Lee has withdrawn from the 2020 election. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the Republican made the decision Friday, a week after the filing deadline. He has served nearly two decades in the legislature. In an email to the newspaper, Lee said that he had put politics and being a lawmaker "ahead of everything, including at times, my family, my church, and my own health.” He says that resulted a difficult decision to step away. Republican Killian Timoney filed to challenge Lee in the primary and will now be the Republican nominee for the district, which covers much of southern Fayette County.
Earthquake felt in eastern Tennessee, Kentucky
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (AP) — A small earthquake hit East Tennessee on Monday. The U.S. Geological Survey said a magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck near Fincastle, Tennessee in Campbell County. A USGS map showed it was felt around East Tennessee and southern Kentucky. It was the second earthquake to hit the area in two days. The USGS said a magnitude 2.8 earthquake hit on Sunday. There were no immediate reports of damage, news but WVLT-TV viewers said they felt the quake. Tiffany Martin said it shook her house in Oak Ridge and Adam Watson said it rattled his dishes in Whitesburg. Alisa Potts of Williamsburg, Kentucky, said her entire house shook.
Indiana DNR tightens rules for 3 Ohio River fish species
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana has imposed more restrictive regulations on three popular game fish species found in the Ohio River to align the state with Kentucky's regulations. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says the new rule that took effect Sunday covers walleye, sauger and saugeye, which are collectively known as Sander species. The rule sets a bag limit of six Sander species in aggregate per day, a possession limit of 12 Sander species in aggregate, and a minimum length limit of 14 inches. Previously, Indiana permitted the take of 10 Sander species in aggregate per day, a possession limit of 20 Sander species, but had no minimum length limit.
