Man accused in 2016 Elsmere double murder to appear in court

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A man accused of gunning down two family members in April 2016 is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.
Charles Elmer Eapmon, 54, was arrested in December and charged with two counts of murder and one count of tampering with evidence.
Carolyn Ann Tomlinson and Charles Douglas Eapmon were murdered execution-style on April 6, 2016, at their home on Merravay Drive in Elsmere, Ky.
Charles Elmer was the uncle of Douglas Eapmon.
According to a police report, Elmer confessed to killing the couple.
Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders said part of the motive of this crime revolved around the family drug dealing business.
James Allen Eapmon, 33, formerly of Elsmere, who is also facing the same charges as Elmer Eapmon, is serving a life sentence in Arizona for trafficking meth and will be extradited to Kentucky to stand trial.
Each faces up to 50 years or life in prison, Sanders said.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.