Nike, LeBron James set to release shoes inspired by Akron’s I Promise School Tuesday morning
By Chris Anderson | January 21, 2020 at 5:57 AM EST - Updated January 21 at 6:41 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Nike and LeBron James have collaborated in designing shoes that are inspired by the NBA star’s philanthropic efforts in his hometown of Akron.

The LeBron 17 I Promise shoes reflect James’ “passion, optimism, and focus" in the colorful design, according to Nike.

Those itching to get their hands on these awe-inspiring shoes do not have to wait long.

They are set to drop at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The laces feature promising messages of inspiration, like “I promise I will work hard” and “I will do my best.”

