Ohio Teacher of Year from Norwood is finalist for 2020 National Teacher of Year

Norwood (FOX19) - A Tri-State teacher named Ohio Teacher of the Year is now one of four finalists for the 2020 National Teacher of the Year.
Leila Kubesch of the Norwood City School District is a middle school teacher focused on teaching Spanish and English to English learners.
She has developed community partnerships and encouraged student advocacy while also serving as an advocate for emancipated foster youth, The Council of Chief State School Officers (CCSSO) said in a news release Tuesday announcing her as one of the four finalists.
The National Teacher of the Year Program identifies exceptional teachers nationwide, celebrates their effective work in and outside of the classroom, amplifies their voices, and empowers them to take part in policy discussions at the state and national levels, according to the prepared statement.
The other finalists are:
- Chris Dier, the 2020 Louisiana Teacher of the Year, a Hurricane Katrina survivor who returned to his Louisiana parish to teach high school social studies, Dier has focused on equity as he brings aspects of the students’ identity and culture to the forefront of their education.
- Tabatha Rosproy, the 2020 Kansas Teacher of the Year, a preschool teacher who teaches in a program nestled within a retirement village that includes interaction with residents, Rosproy has helped the program build new social capital in the community while also boasting the highest preschool literacy and math scores in the district.
- Linda Rost, the 2020 Montana Teacher of the Year, a high school science teacher, Rost has promoted science education by facilitating science research programs and preparing students to successfully compete in national and international science competitions.
One of the finalists will be named the 2020 National Teacher of the Year this spring by the 2020 National Teacher of the Year Selection Committee.
Each year, since 1952, the National Teacher of the Year has been recognized by the White House.
The chosen educator will spend the next year traveling the country as an ambassador for education and an advocate for all teachers and students.
“Teachers are our students’ most important resource. I applaud and congratulate these four admirable educators for their commitment and dedication, and I thank the selection committee for its work to identify them from among a skilled class of educators,” said CCSSO Executive Director Carissa Moffat Miller.
“We look forward to celebrating the accomplishments of all State Teachers of the Year, including the four finalists for National Teacher of the Year.”
“The four finalists for the 2020 National Teacher of the Year stand out as exceptional educators and leaders, serving students and communities with expertise, empathy, and passion,” the selection committee said. “These State Teachers of the Year are working to equitably meet the needs of all students by holding high expectations for every child, prioritizing student wellbeing, and intentionally engaging with the communities in which they teach. Any one of them would do an outstanding job as the profession’s ambassador.”
Kubesch was the first Norwood teacher to receive the state award in its 56-year history and the first teacher awarded for instruction in the subject of Spanish.
She is a National Board Certified teacher and holds a Master of Science in Educational Leadership as well as a Master of Arts in Secondary Education, both from Purdue University.
To read Kubesch’s National Teacher of the Year Application, click here.
