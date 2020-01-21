Ohio Teacher of Year from Norwood is finalist for 2020 National Teacher of Year

“The four finalists for the 2020 National Teacher of the Year stand out as exceptional educators and leaders, serving students and communities with expertise, empathy, and passion,” the selection committee said. “These State Teachers of the Year are working to equitably meet the needs of all students by holding high expectations for every child, prioritizing student wellbeing, and intentionally engaging with the communities in which they teach. Any one of them would do an outstanding job as the profession’s ambassador.”