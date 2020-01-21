Petition to keep killer of 3-year-old Jason Evers behind bars

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An online petition is asking the Ohio Parole Board to deny parole for the man convicted of killing a Springfield Township child more than 30 years ago.
Adrian Williams has served 37 years for killing 3-year-old Jason Evers in 1982.
Williams kidnapped Evers, lured him into the woods while he was playing with his sister near their Springfield Township home, and Evers was never seen alive again.
Williams was a teenager at the time. He was later convicted of kidnapping and involuntary manslaughter for Jason’s death, but not murder.
He will be eligible for parole in February 2020.
Evers’ case has made national headlines in 2010 after an Oregon man was found to have stolen his identity following his death.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.