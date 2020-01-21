Police looking for person who threw Rottweiler out of moving pick up truck

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - The Delhi Township Police Department wants to know who threw a Rottweiler out of the bed of a moving pick up truck.
The incident happened on Monday, Jan. 13 near the 6000 block of Bender Road.
A full-size white Chevrolet pick up was traveling around 10 to 15 miles per hour when a person sitting in the bed stood up and threw the dog out, according to a news release from the police department.
The driver of the truck then sped up and was last seen on Bender Road heading toward Delhi Road.
Police say both the driver and passenger are both in their mid-20′s.
A witness saw what happened and picked up the Rottweiler.
The SPCA checked out the dog and say it wasn’t hurt.
The witness decided to adopt the dog now named “Roxie”.
The dog did not have any identifying marks or tags, and she did not have a microchip.
Delhi police ask if you recognize Roxie and/or know who her previous owner was to contact them at 513-922-0060 or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.
