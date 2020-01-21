Riverbend Country Megaticket artists revealed

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Start marking your calendars, country music fans.
The artists for the B105 Country Megaticket presented by Carrier Dealers have been officially released. The megaticket is a ten-show ticket package to the biggest country concerts at Riverbend Music Center this summer.
For a limited time, country fans can buy one of four packages starting at $345.
The roster:
- Thu. May 28: Luke Bryan with Morgan Wallen and Caylee Hammack
- Sun. June 7: Thomas Rhett with Cole Swindell and HARDY
- Sat. June 13: Rascal Flatts with special guests
- Thu. June 18: Brad Paisley with Jordan Davis and Gabby Barrett
- Fri. June 26: Lady Antebellum with Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae
- Thu: July 23: Tim McGraw with Midland and Ingrid Andress
- Thus. July 30: Sugarland with special guests
- Sun. Aug. 23: Jason Aldean with Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny and Dee Jay Silver
- Fri. Aug. 28: Brooks & Dunn with special guests
- Sat. Sept. 26: Chris Young with Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith
Ticket packages go on sale to the public Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. and can only be purchased online at Ticketmaster or Riverbend.
The packages:
Platinum Package (STARTING AT $899)
- A reserved seat in Pavilion Sections 700, 800, or 900 for all 10 Country Megaticket shows at Riverbend.
- MegaClub access (located in PNC Pavilion), includes:
- Private cash bar
- Private concessions
- Private restrooms
- Early entry into the MegaClub
- Presale access for next year’s 2021 Country Megaticket
Gold Package (STARTING AT $849)
- A reserved seat in Pavilion Sections 700, 800, or 900 for all 10 Country Megaticket shows at Riverbend.
- Presale access for next year’s 2021 Country Megaticket
Silver Package ($395)
- A General Admission Lawn ticket for seven Megaticket shows at Riverbend.
- MegaClub access (located in PNC Pavilion), includes:
- Private cash bar
- Private concessions
- Private restrooms
- Early entry into the MegaClub
- Presale access for next year’s 2021 Country Megaticket
Lawn Package ($345)
- A General Admission Lawn ticket for all 10 Country Megaticket shows at Riverbend.
- Presale access for next year’s 2021 Country Megaticket
