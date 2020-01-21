WalletHub releases 2020’s best and worst states for driving

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - WalletHub released its report on 2020′s Best & Worst States to Drive.
It compared the 50 states across 31 key metrics. The data set ranges from average gas prices to share of rush-hour traffic congestion to road quality.
Surprisingly, Ohio didn’t make the top ten for best OR worst.
Here are the top 10 best states to drive in, according to the study:
- Iowa
- Tennessee
- North Carolina
- Texas
- Nebraska
- Georgia
- Virginia
- Indiana
- Arkansas
- Alabama
Here are the top 10 worst states to drive in, according to the study:
- Montana
- Alaska
- New Jersey
- West Virginia
- Maryland
- Colorado
- California
- Washington
- Rhode Island
- Hawaii
According to WalletHub, U.S. traffic congestion costed drivers $87 billion in 2018 and they ranked 17th in the world in road quality.
Ohio came i at No. 22 and these are the rankings of driving in based off the study:
- Cost of ownership and maintenance: 21
- Traffic and infrastructure: 26
- Safety rank: 39
- Access to vehicles and maintenance: 7
