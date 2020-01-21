"You don’t know what somebody’s struggling with.” Madeira HS group hopes to shine a light on mental health.

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -
Inspirational signs have popped up along Miami Avenue in Madeira. And if you follow them, they’ll eventually lead you to Madeira High School.
“So, when you’re driving out there and you see signs that say things like ‘radiate positivity’ or ‘you matter’ or ‘you’re not in this alone’. I feel like it really softens your heart towards the cause.” said MHS Senior, Sophia Gugino.
“Everyone is like, ‘These signs are so cool!’ and i’m like, i know!” said MHS Senior, Johnathen Thiele.
There’s a deeper meaning behind the signs and that’s where these students step in.
The teens are part of Madeira High School’s Hope Squad.
It’s a group made up on 18 students who work to shine a light on mental health.
“It feels great that i can help people..that they’re lost but i can help someone find their way.” said MHS Senior, Katie Zack.
This week is Hope Squad’s official launch. And those signs, part of their introduction to the school and the community.
“It’s just a chance for us to spread positivity and messages of support and encouragement.,” said MHS Hope Squad Advisor, Kelli Candella.
The Hope Squad has worked behind the scenes for some time. The goal here is to save lives.
“I think that every school has been dealing with students who are struggling or battling mental health.The experience of suicides has had an incredible impact on our community as well. We’re not alone in that.” said MHS Hope Squad Advisor, Kelli Candella.
Hope Squad students will work with their peers to show them that their lives matter. They say they do this through listening, being kind and, if needed, referring teens to an adult who can help.
“The little things are everything. Like, you don’t know what somebody’s struggling with.” said MHS Senior, Sophia Gugino.
