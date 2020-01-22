Australian native raising money in Queen City to help homeland plagued by wildfires

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As deadly wildfires continue to rage in Australia, a Cincinnati woman is taking action to help her homeland.
Miranda McGee has been living in Cincinnati for almost a decade, but she spent most of her life in Australia, where she was born.
She says many of her loved ones are still there.
“It’s kind of like the apocalypse down there. People have described it as biblical," McGee told FOX19 NOW. “My family I know is two hours away from the bush fires, and it’s so smoky sometimes they can’t see across the street.”
For months now, Australia has been plagued by the wildfires. As crews work to combat and contain them, officials there have said that thousands of homes are already destroyed or damaged, and at least 30 people have died.
Officials estimate that as many as half a billion animals are dead, or severely injured.
The harrowing images leave McGee feeling helpless.
“It’s been pretty devastating, which is why I remembered that I lived in Cincinnati, which is my choice in home and has the biggest heart and the most generous spirit," McGee said.
Inspired to do what she can to assist, McGee is teaming up with bar “Queen City Radio” and several other organizations to host a fundraiser on Sunday, January 26, which happens to be “Australia Day.”
Dozens of individuals and organizations are giving them donations for a silent auction.
“We have FC Cincinnati. We have the Reds. We have the Bengals. We have the Cyclones. We have the symphony. We have the opera. We have the Aronoff Center. It’s been rather overwhelming," McGee said.
The money raised through the auction and through bar and food sales, McGee said, will go to both the Australian Red Cross, and the RSCPA, known as the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
“It goes towards taking care of injured animals. It goes towards fresh water and food," McGee said. "It goes towards thousands and thousands and thousands of people who’ve been displaced.”
With Australia’s fire season far from over, McGee says she is beyond grateful for the local help.
“This city has shown up, and that’s why I love living here, and I think we’re gonna raise a lot of money to send home for relief," McGee said.
The fundraiser, called “Rescue the Down Under,” will take place at Queen City Radio on Sunday, January 26 from 2 to 10 p.m.
McGee says there will be live music in addition to the silent auction. Former Reds player George Foster will also be in attendance to sign autographs.
McGee says there is also a GoFundMe page in place for anyone who would like to make a donation.
