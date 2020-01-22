Butler deputies find $2,000 cash, cocaine in drug bust

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two-thousand in cash and one ounce of cocaine were confiscated during a drug raid in Butler County, the sheriff’s office says.
The Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Unit (BURN) conducted a search warrant at 9 South Timber Hollow Dr. Apartment 934 in Fairifield on Tuesday.
Along with the cash and drugs, drug paraphernalia was also found during the raid.
Carlos Mayo Jr. was arrested on multiple warrants out of several jurisdictions and charged with possession and trafficking of drugs.
“I am sending a clear message to drug traffickers in Butler County. We are coming after you and won’t give up until you are arrested and held accountable for the lives you destroy on a daily basis,” Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said.
Deputies also arrested Avery Galliher on a warrant out of the city of Hamilton.
