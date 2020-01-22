Demolition, construction to begin on $130 million Kenwood mixed-use development

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On the west side of Kenwood Road across from Kenwood Towne Center currently sit 22 four-family buildings. But soon those will be gone, according to Capital Investment Group, developer behind the $130 million mixed-use project slated to replace them.
Demolition, CIG says, will begin Thursday, Jan. 23.
The Gallery at Kenwood, located just south of Mercy Health Jewish Hospital, will feature 248 luxury apartments; 115,000 sq.ft. of Class A office space; a six-story, 130-room hotel; two first-floor restaurants; and an 801-space parking space financed in part by the Port Authority.
The development will bring the first new apartments to the Kenwood area in nearly 60 years, CIG says.
Phase I of the project will include the residential and office components and will reportedly begin construction in the spring.
CIG says it is still negotiating with hotel operators, but anticipates the hotel will begin construction this summer.
“This project has been a long time in the making, and we appreciate the hard work from all of the stakeholders that have been involved in the project, including the neighborhood, Sycamore Township, the Port and Hamilton County,” CIG President David Bastos said.
CIG Regional Partner Gregg Fusaro calls Kenwood the number-one suburban office and retail sub-market in the region.
“We are excited to have this transformative development be part of the continued success of the corridor,” Fusaro said.
The Gallery joints two other massive development projects in the area: The Neighborhoods at Summit Park and Montgomery Quarter.
O’Rourke Wrecking Co. is performing the Gallery development’s demolition phase. Al. Neyer is the project’s general contractor.
The project is expected to create 870 construction jobs and 684 direct permanent jobs.
