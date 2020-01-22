Driver’s murder trial starts 4 years after Mason family killed in wrong-way I-75 crash

DAYTON (FOX19) - A woman’s murder trial is scheduled to begin Monday in the wrong-day Interstate 75 crash that killed a Mason family three on St. Patrick’s Day more than four years ago.

Abby Michaels, 25, waived her right to a jury trial so Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Judge Steven Dankof will decide the case.

The judge granted a motion on Friday dismissing four charges against her: three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one for OVI.

Michaels still faces multiple charges including three counts of murder.

The judge also ruled back in 2021 to suppress evidence of her blood drawn after the crash.

The blood used to determine her blood-alcohol level was not properly refrigerated, court records show. That led to fermentation of the blood, which elevated the blood alcohol level.

The judge also raised issues over the procedure a hospital nurse used for drawing the blood.

Michaels was behind the wheel of a 2015 Kia Forte that hit and killed the Thompson family in their Toyota Camry on I-75 near Dayton late Sunday, March 17, 2019, according to Moraine police.

Timmy Thompson, 51, Karen Thompson, 50, and Tessa Thompson, 10, died in the crash in the southbound lanes between Dryden Road and South Dixie Avenue.

Tessa was a fourth-grader at St. Susanna School in Mason.

Her mother was a beloved, veteran instructor for Cincinnati Public Schools.

Prosecutors have said that Michaels’ “deliberately” slammed into the family’s car.

Her husband - who filed for divorce two days before the crash - said she called him at 8 p.m. that night asking to come over, police records show.

He told her no because she’d been drinking and she told him “I’m gonna kill myself,” the report states.

She called him back and said “I’m going to drive backward on 75,” and then did that minutes later, according to the report.

