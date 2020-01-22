Driver charged in crash that killed Mason family of 3 found competent to stand trial

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The driver charged in the wrong-way crash that killed a Mason family of three on St. Patrick’s Day was found competent to stand trial.
Abby Michaels, 21, pleaded not guilty in September 2019 to six counts of murder, six counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.
Michales was behind the wheel of 2015 Kia Forte that hit and killed the Thompson family in their Toyota Camry on Interstate 75 near Dayton the evening of March 17, according to Moraine police.
Timmy Thompson, 51, Karen Thompson, 50, and Tessa Thompson, 10, died in the crash which occurred in the southbound lanes between Dryden Road and South Dixie Avenue.
Michales’ husband - who filed for divorce two days before the crash - said his wife called him at 8 p.m. the night of the crash asking to come over, police records show.
He told her no because she’d been drinking and she told him “I’m gonna kill myself,” the report states. She called him back and said “I’m going to drive backwards on 75,” and then did that minutes later.
Alcohol was a factor in the crash, police announced earlier this year, but the prosecutor said it was deliberate.
Michaels is held at the Montgomery County Jail in lieu of $3 million bond.
Another court appearance has bee scheduled for Feb 28.
