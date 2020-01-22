Fairfield city councilman, former mayor passes away at 78

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Former mayor and Fairfield City Councilman Ron D’Epifanio passed away on Tuesday at the age of 78, according to his family.
His grandson, Anthony D’Epifanio, said he was surrounded by his family.
“Grandpa absolutely loved coaching (50+ years), he loved his city (Fairfield) where he served as Mayor for 8 years and many years in council, and most of all he loved his family with all he had! The family and I are going to absolutely miss him dearly but I also know we aren’t in this alone because grandpa was loved by so many and that’s something that I think is truly amazing and shows what kind of a wonderful guy he really was,” D’Epifanio posted to Facebook.
D’Epifanio served as mayor from 2005 to 2013 and served as a councilman for 19 years.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.