‘Friends of Fiona’ tee hits store shelves on Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The ‘Fiona and Friends’ shirts, designed by local artist Loren Long, that features zoo favorite Fiona being embraced by Australian wildlife will be available in stores beginning on Wednesday.
According to an Instagram post on Monday, CincyShirts has already raised more than $85,000 in partnership with the Cincinnati Zoo for Zoo Victoria’s Brushfire Emergency Wildlife Relief Fund.
All proceeds from sales of the shirt will go toward providing critical care and long-term recovery for suffering animals.
The zoo says it will add $5,000 to the total raised from sales of the shirt.
The shirts are available until Jan. 31, 2020 and will be in stores on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
If you can’t make it to out to one of the stores locations, you can order them online.
