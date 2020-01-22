Hamilton Co. assistant prosecutor back at work, domestic violence charge dismissed

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A charge of domestic violence against a Hamilton County assistant prosecutor has been dismissed, according to the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts website.
Elizabeth Buller was arrested around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2019, at a home on Compton Road in Wyoming.
A news release from Wyoming police said they were called to Compton Road “for a report of a physical altercation between subjects in the rear of the residence."
A charge of domestic violence against Buller resulting from that incident was dismissed on Jan. 17, according to the clerk of courts website.
Buller was on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of her case.
She is back at work and has been assigned to the family law division, according to Julie Wilson, public information officer for the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.
Previously Buller was in the municipal division. She started working at the prosecutor’s office in Dec. 2016.
