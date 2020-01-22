Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is recovering from surgery to repair a core muscle injury. Beckham played most of last season with a sports hernia. He didn't miss a game, but the three-time Pro Bowler didn't make the same kind of game-breaking plays that made him so dangerous for the New York Giants. The Browns did not provide a timeline on his return but says Beckham is expected to make a full recovery. The team also said Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry will not need hip surgery. He led the team with 83 catches for 1,174 yards last season.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State says former assistant coach Kerry Coombs is coming back to the Buckeyes as defensive coordinator. Coombs spent 2012-2017 on the Ohio State staff as cornerbacks coach. He's spent the past two seasons in the NFL as cornerbacks coach for the Tennessee Titans. Coombs moves into the slot vacated by Jeff Hafley, who was hired as head coach at Boston College. Coombs coached five first-round draft choices from his unit while with the Buckeyes. Every starting Ohio State cornerback in Coombs’ six-year tenure reached the NFL.
UNDATED (AP) — Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor are among 99 juniors granted eligibility by the NFL into the draft. The NFL on Tuesday released the official list of 120 players who gave up college eligibility to enter the draft. Most previously made their intentions public. Among that 120 are 16 players who notified the NFL they had completed college degree requirements and were therefore eligible to be selected in the April 23-25 draft in Las Vegas. The total of 120 players who left behind college eligibility to enter the draft is down from the record 132 last season. The 99 juniors granted early entry by the league is also down from 103 last year.
BOSTON (AP) — NHL teams are realizing that a backup goaltender is an important position these days. With back-to-backs and travel, the starter needs a rest. And the No. 2 guy really proves his worth if the starter gets injured. Four goalies who were selected to the All-Star Game are injured. Some teams are down to their third guy. Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy just knows he's glad he had Jaroslav Halak ready to go when Tuukka Rask was injured.
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Marreon Jackson scored 29 points and Willie Jackson snared 14 rebounds to lead Toledo to an 83-74 win over Ohio. Luke Knapke scored 22 points, Dylan Anderson 11 and Keshaun Anderson 10 off the bench for the Rockets. Jordan Dartis provided Ohio with its only lead of the game with a 3-pointer a minute-and-a-half in before a 16-6 run by Toledo made it 18-9. Jason Preston made back-to-back layups for Ohio to tie it at 23 with 6:41 before halftime. The Rockets used a 12-5 burst to close the half. Preston led the Bobcats with a career-tying 27 points.
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Loren Cristian Jackson made four 3-pointers and scored 20 points, Xeyrius Willams made five 3s, scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Akron hit 14 of 24 3-pointers in beating Miami (Ohio) 81-60. Tyler Cheese scored 18 points and made five assists for the Zips (15-4, 5-1 Mid-American Conference), who shot 53% from the field in its fourth consecutive road win. Channel Banks made all four of his 3s and scored 12 points. Dae Dae Grant had 16 points for the RedHawks (8-11, 1-5) and Elijah McNamara added 11. Nike Sibande, who led the RedHawks in scoring entering the contest with 15 points per game, had only six points on 2-of-10 shooting.