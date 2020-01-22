High school students buy a billboard to help their classmate find a kidney

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A group of high school students is hoping to help their classmate, who is living with a form of kidney disease, live a better life.
The group of seniors has watched their friend, Kristen Robbins, smile through the struggles of her difficult situation. Now they’re asking for your help to continue the fight.
“She’s like funfetti!” Holy Cross High School Senior Laura Braden said. “She pops everywhere, she has these random bursts of energy. She’s very particular with colors. She’s funny and she’s sweet.”
Robbins has been living with a kidney disease since she was five years old. She’s been on dialysis since she was seven.
The straight-A student has missed a few days of school lately because of frequent dialysis and other illness.
“We know how much Kristen struggles, she’s our closest friend so we wanted to do something,” Holy Cross High School senior Billy Pretty explained. “Over Christmas break I actually saw a news story where a man was suffering from kidney failure, and he was in desperate need of a transplant, a new kidney. And his wife had a billboard set up.”
Pretty decided to take that idea and run with it. He and Braden designed a billboard.
“I want them [people driving] to think of the kids with kidney diseases,” Braden said. “Because a lot of people don’t think, like kids, they think happy and healthy and running around the playground. But for Kristen she can’t do all of that. She can’t have sleepovers.”
Holy Cross High School senior Samantha Hurtt hopes someone will see the billboard and be able to make a difference.
“Bring it into their mind and maybe get them curious about the GoFundMe," Samanta Hurtt said. "And see our story that we have on there and then try to find people, or just bring it up to other people to raise awareness.”
As you drive I-75 south, you will see the billboard advertising a phone number, a GoFundMe page and Kristen’s picture. They hope to use the money on the GoFundMe page to be able to pay for the billboard as long as it takes to get a donor. They also have other fundraisers planned at the school, including a bake sale.
Even if a donor isn't found for Kristen, these Holy Cross High School seniors hope someone else will be helped.
GoFundMe | #KidneyForKristen
“She didn’t want to make it just about her,” Pretty added. “She wants to raise awareness to donating in general. It makes you appreciate what you have and it makes you want to help. You take a lot of things for granted and then you see the situations that other people have to go through and put up with and they can have an attitude like Kristen. Always happy, just an inspiration."
Braden hopes people will take action when they see the billboard.
“I think they should call that number," she said. "Even if you’re not a match for Kristen, you could save someone’s life. There are so many people with kidney diseases, it’s horrible how common it is.”
The phone number for the donor line is 513-636-7201. Kristen has O- blood.
