Homicide investigation underway in Wilmington

WILMINGTON (FOX19) - A homicide investigation is underway in Wilmington, the city’s administrator said.
Wilmington police found a 23-year-old man was found shot to death in the 1100 block of Brownberry Drive about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, Marian Miller tells FOX19 NOW.
His death is considered a homicide. His name has not been released.
No arrests have been made, Miller said, but witnesses are cooperating.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting with crime scene analysis, Miller said.
Deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office are helping with security at the scene.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department’s tip line: 937-382-TIPS.
