Joe Burrow eats ‘Steak Burrow’ at Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse in Columbus

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Joe Burrow ate his first “Steak Burrow” at Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse in Columbus Tuesday night.
The restaurateur said in a tweet Burrow had it medium rare.
Ruby announced the steak in the past week, saying the 16-ounce blackened rime ribeye with creole crawfish sauce was created in honor of the quarterback many hope the Cincinnati Bengals will take as the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft in April.
Burrow, an Athens, Ohio native, won the college football national championship in January with LSU. He also won the 2019 Heisman trophy.
Ruby has pledged to donate $9 for each steak sold to the Athens County Food Pantry that Burrow mentioned in his Heisman Trophy acceptance speech.
