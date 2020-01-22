Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

INDIANA LEGISLATURE-SMOKING AGE
Indiana House backs tougher rules for tobacco retailers
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stores across Indiana would face tougher penalties for selling tobacco products to anyone under 21 under a bill endorsed by the Indiana House. The additional penalties are part of a bill increasing Indiana’s minimum age for smoking and vaping from 18 to 21 to conform with a new federal law. The proposal would boost the fine against a retailer for a first violation from a $200 maximum to a minimum of $500. A third violation within three years would carry a minimum $1,000 fine and a three-year loss of the store’s tobacco sales certificate. House members voted 84-14 Tuesday for the bill. The Senate''s considering its own bill.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-BIKE HELMETS
Indiana lawmakers consider requiring youth bicycle helmets
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Safety advocates are pushing for an Indiana law requiring all youths to wear a helmet while riding a bicycle, skateboard or skates on public property. A bill discussed Tuesday by the Indiana House public safety committee would give police officers the option to issue tickets with maximum $25 fines to violators under age 18 or impound the riding device until the child is shown to have a proper helmet. Bill sponsor Republican Rep. Randy Frye of Greensburg said his proposal is aimed to encourage helmet use by not making fines an option until 2021 and setting up a process for providing helmets to police and fire departments for free distribution to youths.
ELECTION 2020-DEMOCRATS-UNITY
2020 Democratic candidates vow unity, but conflict escalates
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Less than two weeks before the first voting contest of the 2020 primary season, virtually every Democratic presidential contender is trying to rally their supporters behind a decidedly optimistic theme: unity. Despite their consistent efforts, however, unity has proved to be a fleeting concept. Hillary Clinton slammed Bernie Sanders in an interview published Tuesday, representing the latest — and perhaps, the loudest — flash point in the Democratic Party's high-stakes nomination fight that has exposed dangerous divisions based on gender, race, age and ideology that threaten to undermine the urgent quest to defeat President Donald Trump in 2020.
ELI LILLY-PLANT
Lilly to build North Carolina plant, create over 460 jobs
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly & Co. will create over 460 jobs once its builds a new manufacturing facility in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park. Gov. Roy Cooper and company CEO David Ricks spoke at a news conference Tuesday's to unveil the $470 million investment. The plant will in part produce injectable drugs to treat diabetes. The Commerce Department says the state beat out Indianapolis and Philadelphia for the plant. Lilly could receive nearly $9 million from the state if it meets job-creation and investment goals. Lilly already has plants in Indiana, New Jersey and Puerto Rico.
ELECTION 2020-INDIANA GOVERNOR
Indiana governor not yet backing attorney general challenger
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb isn’t yet throwing his support behind a top official of his administration in challenging the state attorney general who is awaiting the outcome from an investigation into allegations of drunkenly groping four women. Holcomb filed paperwork Tuesday for the Republican nomination seeking a second term in the 2020 election but said afterward it was “all premature” to say whether he would endorse a challenger to embattled Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill. Adam Krupp formally announced last week he would resign as state revenue commissioner to challenge Hill for the attorney general nomination. Hill is seeking reelection and has denied wrongdoing.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-CHILD SEX ABUSE
Indiana panel backs longer time limit on sex abuse charges
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana authorities would have more time to press criminal charges in child sexual abuse cases under a bill endorsed by a legislative committee. The Senate criminal law committee voted unanimously in support of the bill Tuesday after rolling back its original provisions to eliminate the statute of limitations when charges could be filed for rape and child sexual abuse cases. Current law only allows prosecution until the victim reaches 31 years old, but the change would allow an additional five years if authorities obtain DNA evidence or an attacker’s confession. Committee Chairman Republican Sen. Mike Young of Indianapolis said he believed a time limit was important to recognize the right of those charged to defend themselves.
POWER PLANT CLOSING
Hoosier Energy to close Sullivan County power plant in 2023
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — An energy cooperative has announced it will close a southwestern Indiana power plant in 2023, affecting 185 workers. Bloomington-based Hoosier Energy said Tuesday it will idle the coal-fired Merom Generating Station in Sullivan County as part of a transition to other energy sources including wind, solar, and natural gas. The 1,070-megawatt plant went online in 1982. Hoosier Energy said the closing is part of a long-range resource plan designed to save its 18 member power cooperatives an estimated $700 million over the next two decades" and cut its carbon footprint by nearly 80%.
BOY AND FATHER SHOT-WRESTLING
Indiana boy, dad, shot when gun discharges while wrestling
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A 4-year-old Indiana boy is in critical condition after a gun his father had concealed in his clothing discharged while the two were wrestling, police said. The Herald-Times reports that the two were play wrestling Sunday night on a bed inside a home near Bloomington, Indiana. Police say the gun, which the 36-year-old father had concealed near the small of his back, fell and discharged one shot. Both the boy and his father were shot in the head. Both were taken by helicopter to Indianapolis hospitals. Police say the father's injuries were not life-threatening.