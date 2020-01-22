Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana authorities would have more time to press criminal charges in child sexual abuse cases under a bill endorsed by a legislative committee. The Senate criminal law committee voted unanimously in support of the bill Tuesday after rolling back its original provisions to eliminate the statute of limitations when charges could be filed for rape and child sexual abuse cases. Current law only allows prosecution until the victim reaches 31 years old, but the change would allow an additional five years if authorities obtain DNA evidence or an attacker’s confession. Committee Chairman Republican Sen. Mike Young of Indianapolis said he believed a time limit was important to recognize the right of those charged to defend themselves.