Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

HUDSON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio state representative who has proposed gun restrictions says he found several memes he considers threatening printed out and placed in his mailbox. Rep. Casey Weinstein is a Democrat from Hudson. He says that the memes he found in his mailbox last week were mostly anti-Democrat and that some were threatening. Weinstein says he has received many angry messages since sponsoring a bill that would prohibit people from possessing a large capacity magazine for a firearm. He says his proposal was in response to the Dayton shooting in August that killed nine people.