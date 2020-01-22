Man accused of abducting 7-year-old in custody after chase, Springdale police say

Springdale police say a man took a car with a 7-year-old child inside around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The child was dropped off and is safe. The man continued driving and was eventually stopped by authorities in Montgomery County. (Source: WDTN)
January 22, 2020 at 5:06 PM EST - Updated January 22 at 5:06 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Springdale police say a man accused of abducting a 7-year-old Wednesday morning is in custody in Montgomery County.

Officers responded to the Super 8 hotel in the 300 block of Glensprings Drive around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a possible abduction of a 7-year-old.

They say a man who knows the child’s mother left the scene with the child in a car.

The child was dropped off at a relative’s home in Dayton about an hour-and-a-half after the initial call, according to a news release from Springdale Police. They say the child wasn’t hurt.

Police say the suspect, Glen Dujuan Armstead Jr., was located in the Montgomery County area.

Police say Glen D. Armstead Jr. was taken into custody Wednesday morning following a chase. He's accused of taking a car with a 7-year-old inside. The child was dropped off and was not hurt. (Source: Montgomery Co. Jail)

Authorities tried to get him to stop his car but say that Armstead didn’t comply.

He was eventually taken into custody.

Springdale police say Armstead is facing charges in Montgomery County related to his failure to comply and outstanding warrants.

Armstead will face a kidnapping charge when he is brought back to Hamilton County, the news release says.

