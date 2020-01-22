Man stabbed in Walnut Hills, female in custody

WALNUT HILLS (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say a man is expected to recover from a stabbing in Walnut Hills overnight.
Officers responded to the 2500 block of Victory Parkway just after midnight Wednesday.
They said they found a male with a stab wound to his chest.
He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
A female was taken into custody.
The investigation remains underway.
