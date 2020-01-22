Man stabbed in Walnut Hills, female in custody

By Jennifer Edwards Baker | January 22, 2020 at 3:53 AM EST - Updated January 22 at 3:53 AM

WALNUT HILLS (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say a man is expected to recover from a stabbing in Walnut Hills overnight.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Victory Parkway just after midnight Wednesday.

They said they found a male with a stab wound to his chest.

He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

A female was taken into custody.

The investigation remains underway.

