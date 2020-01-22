‘Menace to society’ accused of nearly killing retired Cincinnati firefighter in crash returns to court

“Emergency! Marky Newton is extorting the guy in cell #40 for his subtext (sic) and getting high and selling the rest to the guys in B, C D blocks,” reads a copy of a sheriff’s report. “Please do something about this before someone dies or gets hurt from (these) drugs. He keeps the drugs in his underwear and in his bandages on his hand. Piss test him he’s dirty as hell. He also had suboxens (sic) too, the strips. 8 mgrams."