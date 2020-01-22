‘Menace to society’ accused of nearly killing retired Cincinnati firefighter in crash returns to court

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The case of a driver described by authorities as a “menace to society” who is accused of nearly killing a retired Cincinnati firefighter in a crash two years ago is scheduled to return to court Wednesday.
Mark Newton, 34, is scheduled to plead or ask for a trial date. He’s scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Lisa Allen.
He is charged with aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault and two counts of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs or a combination.
Newton was driving a stolen van and fleeing a Hamilton County deputy sheriff when the vehicle crashed into Bill DeRemer’s SUV near DeRemer’s Green Township home on Jan. 11, 2018, sheriff’s officials have said.
The Vietnam veteran was in a coma for eight days at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
DeRemer, who was 77 at the time, suffered 13 broken ribs; a broken pelvis, broken sternum, broken collarbone, broken bones in his back, bleeding on his brain and a broken bone in his sinus cavity as well as multiple lacerations that had to be stitched up, according to his daughter, Jenny DeRemer.
Jenny DeRemer said her father had to learn to do everything all over again: Talk, walk, eat. He still has some brain damage and memory lapses.
Meanwhile, the case against Newton seems to be dragging out, Jenny DeRemer said.
He seems to be “playing the system,” she said.
He fired one lawyer, another abruptly quit, is on his third lawyer - and a fourth one recently was put on the case to assist, she said.
In all, there have been at least 20 delayed hearings, court records show.
Recently, a jury trial was finally scheduled for March 2 before Judge Allen, who has been firm that there will be no delays for that.
Newton’s attorneys have been seeking to get his blood test thrown out, DeRemer said, one that shows Newton had drugs in his system at the time of the crash.
He also faces a new drug charge, possession of drugs, while an inmate at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Newton was found with the opioid addiction-withdrawal drug Suboxone at the jail Dec 5 after sheriff’s officials received a tip, court and sheriff’s records show.
“Emergency! Marky Newton is extorting the guy in cell #40 for his subtext (sic) and getting high and selling the rest to the guys in B, C D blocks,” reads a copy of a sheriff’s report. “Please do something about this before someone dies or gets hurt from (these) drugs. He keeps the drugs in his underwear and in his bandages on his hand. Piss test him he’s dirty as hell. He also had suboxens (sic) too, the strips. 8 mgrams."
Sheriff’s officials wrote in the criminal complaint they charged Newton based on video and witness statements.
It’s not clear how he got the drugs, and there is no internal investigation underway to try to find out, a sheriff’s spokesman has told us.
This is not the first time Newton’s gotten into trouble at the jail.
Newton also was charged with assault in October 2018 after he got into a fight with another inmate, court records show. The case was later dismissed when the inmate, who by then had been released from the jail, failed to show up for court, Jenny DeRemer said.
It’s the latest in a long line of arrests and driving violations for Newton, who has never even held a driver’s license in the state of Ohio, according to state and local records.
Newton has spent his life in and out of county jails and state prisons, records show.
Just over a month before the crash, in December 2017, he was charged with OVI by Blue Ash police, according to his citation. He was found asleep behind the wheel of a stolen minivan.
Newton was released just one month prior, in November 2017, from his third prison stint since 2008, state and county records state.
The day after the crash that nearly killed DeRemer, a sheriff’s official went before the judge at Newton’s first arraignment in the case and described him as “a menace to society.”
"He has no due regard for anybody in society. He only worries about himself," Corporal Tom Lang said, urging the judge to set a high bond. "He tried to walk away from the hospital last night. He's a flight risk."
Newton yawned and looked around during the brief court proceeding.
Jenny DeRemer said she wonders why someone considered a career criminal and “menace to society” kept getting what seems like so many second chances. It pains her and she remains troubled at how her father, a family man who devoted his life to serving his community as a firefighter and his nation as a Vietnam vet, was nearly taken from her like this.
She has told FOX19 NOW she’s lost faith in the criminal justice system because it seems like criminals, not the victims, have all the rights.
She said the family just wants closure.
