2nd arrest in fire at historic Jackson Brewery in OTR

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A second suspect is under arrest in a massive 4-alarm fire that caused more than $500,000 in damage at the historic Jackson Brewery in Over-the-Rhine last month.
Cameron Bost, 29, is held at the Hamilton County jail on charges of aggravated arson, arson and breaking and entering.
He is scheduled to appear for arraignment in Hamilton County Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Andre Dargahi, 24, was arrested Friday on the same charges.
He’s held in lieu of $320,000 bond at the jail.
The Cincinnati Fire Department has not released any information about a motive.
But they did write in court records the blaze was intentionally set “in a manner that caused fire to rapidly advance throughout the structure from the area of origin due to propane tanks being moved from their place of storage and placed nearby where the fire was set.
“This caused development and growth of the fire in an expedited manner that caused the building’s structural integrity to deteriorate rapidly. These conditions mediated the roof collapsing and risk of walls collapsing which hampered firefighting efforts and endangered Fire Lieutenant W. Feckter and others of the Cincinnati Fire Department attempting to extinguish the fire.”
Both Bost and Dargahi’s criminal complaints say evidence found at the scene, as well as information on social media that was uncovered during the investigation, linked him to the blaze.
The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 15, 2019, in the 200 block of Mohawk Street.
It took over 60 firefighters to bring the fire at the three-story building under control and more than 36 hours to extinguish.
