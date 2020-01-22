ODOT study: Cincinnati Eastern Bypass is a no-go. What’s next for the Brent Spence Bridge alternative?

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - The “functionally obsolete” Brent Spence Bridge needs a solution, but the CinciEastern Bypass isn’t it, an Ohio Department of Transportation study concluded, according to FOX19 NOW’s media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
ODOT estimated construction of the Eastern Bypass – a proposed 67-mile outer loop around the current outer loop that could help ease regional congestion and spur new development farther away from the city's core – would cost between $5.4 billion and $7.3 billion. That sum is more than triple the state's budget for all construction projects.
The study’s conclusion: “It is ODOT’s opinion that no further expenditures of funding and staff time be put toward the CEB (Cincinnati Eastern Bypass).”
Kentucky, which finished a $2 million study into several Brent Spence Bridge alternatives in 2017, concluded that the Eastern Bypass was "worthy of further exploration." Kentucky estimated a price tag of $5.3 billion to complete the project.
Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin supported both a bypass and a new bridge.
The bypass has its advocates and its detractors, so it's not clear whether ODOT's recent study changed anyone's minds.
Here’s what ODOT’s study found.
ODOT found that the bypass would improve some regional traffic snarls and improve business for the area outside Cincinnati's current outer belt.
Kentucky came to the same conclusion: "The construction of the Cincy Eastern Bypass will significantly improve traffic flow on I-275 and many other congested regional highways by traffic diversion to the bypass."
The bypass could divert up to 10% of traffic from the Brent Spence Bridge by 2040, according to the Kentucky study.
Despite some improvements to traffic flow, constructing the Eastern Bypass wouldn’t eliminate congestion on I-75, the ODOT study concluded.
The bypass would affect 16.6 square miles of land, including 4,195 acres of farmland and a large cemetery with approximately 1,000 graves.
"The construction of a new multi-lane, limited access highway will have significant impacts to property and environmental resources," according to the study.
There's also the potential environmental impact: The bypass would likely require a new crossing of the Little Miami State and National Scenic River. The cost of environmental studies and permitting alone: an estimated $6 million.
What's next?
Ohio and Kentucky officials must decide if the project is worth the price.
Rep. Tom Brinkman, R-Mount Lookout, is a longtime supporter of the Eastern Bypass and pushed for the ODOT study. Brinkman said the results were less thorough than he would have liked.
In the end, moving forward with the Eastern Bypass will require leadership, Brinkman told The Enquirer.
"You always have the small-minded people who poke holes in everything," he said.
Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, previously said he was "optimistic" about resolving the Brent Spence Bridge woes with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat.
"The results of the study speak for themselves," DeWine spokesman Dan Tierney said. "Gov. DeWine remains focused on the Brent Spence Bridge project."
A Beshear spokesman said, “the administration will work with the Northern Kentucky community in developing future plans for the Brent Spence.”
Ohio lawmakers could push for the change, but that swell of support doesn’t exist yet. Speaker Larry Householder has not yet reviewed the ODOT study, a spokeswoman said. Lawmakers in the Ohio Senate plan to review it, a spokesman said, and they support the recommendation for a new bridge.
Copyright 2020 Cincinnati Enquirer. All rights reserved.